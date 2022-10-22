The Vaccinators on Tour bus will be hitting the road this autumn half term. - Credit: Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS)

The mobile covid vaccine team are hitting the road again this week for half term.

The Vaccinators on Tour is a dedicated vaccine team who travel around Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to administer covid vaccines at pop up clinics.

And everyone aged 12 or over who is eligible to receive their 1st, 2nd or booster dose is welcome to visit.

All sessions are walk-in clinics and there is no need to book an appointment.

The pop-up clinics are:-

Monday (October 24): Sawtry Village Hall, 9am-12:30pm and The Pavilion, Alconbury Weald, 1:30pm-4:30pm.

Tuesday (October 25): King Edward Community Centre, Chatteris, 10:30am-4:30pmand The Fleet Community Centre, Peterborough, 1:30pm-4:30pm.

Wednesday (October 26): Trumpington Pavilion, Cambridge, 10am-4pm.

Thursday (October 27): Mandeville Hall, Burwell, 9am-2:30pm; The Ellesmere Centre, Stetchworth, near Newmarket, 1:30pm-4:30pm; Bretton Baptist Church, Peterborough, 10am-1pm.

Friday (October 28): Pavilion Mill Lane, Sawston, near Cambridge, 10am-4pm.

While it is possible for children over the age of five to now be vaccinated, these clinics are for the over 12s only.

Children within the five to 11 age group should visit a dedicated vaccination centre during half term and they can access any site during opening times.

If a child is not yet vaccinated at all, they can receive their first dose if they turned five before August 31, 2022.

Latest figures released by the government show that 81.4 per cent of the Cambridgeshire population aged 12 and over have had a first dose of the covid vaccine.

The figure for a second dose is 78.4 per cent and third is 65.8 per cent.

Earlier this month, there was a spike with 879 coronavirus cases recorded across Cambridgeshire the week ending October 8. This has since gone down to 797, according to the most recent figures.

Health chiefs are still urging residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to get vaccinated if they are eligible as the winter months approach.

Dr Fiona Head, Medical Director at Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System, said: “These clinics offer a great opportunity for young people to grab a jab over the half term break.

“Our friendly vaccination team will be there to welcome you and are very keen to answer any questions you might have."

Those attending the clinics are asked to wear a face covering. Young people aged 12-15 should be accompanied by a parent or carer.

It is not necessary to bring any form of ID, and you do not need to know your NHS number.

A list of pop-up clinics and vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is available on the Vaccinators website www.thevaccinators.co.uk.