The Walk & Talk 4 Men St Neots group before one of there fortnightly walks - Credit: Justin Leigh

A St Neots group that supports men's mental health and well-being through organised walks is readying to walk in honour of World National Suicide Day 2022.

Walk & Talk 4 Men St Neots was set up in March 2021 by Justin Leigh after he faced challenges of his own and recognised the importance and value of seeking help through talking to others.

The ever-growing group walk fortnightly around Paxton Pits Nature Reserve and welcomes men inclusively of all ages.

From the first turnout of six men, walks now regularly consist of between 20 to 36 men, and more than 150 different men have joined for at least one walk since the group's conception.

After the walk men are encouraged to have a coffee, cake or a beer and socialise as a group - Credit: Justin Leigh

Justin, aged 50, said: “What we try to do with the group is create that environment where men can start to open up, get a bit of support, talk about what’s going on, hear other people's experiences,"

"Sometimes just learning and sharing other people's experiences helps you get a different perspective of it and provides context for your own situation.

"That’s the whole point of the group, it provides that release for people and that opportunity to discuss what's on their mind.”

The group are meeting on Saturday, September 10, at 9.15am from St Neots Market Square to walk in honour of World Suicide Prevention Day 2022.

Justin said in England alone, there are more than 5,000 suicides a year, and 75 per cent of them are men.

The group is therefore aimed at men due to the disproportionate number of suicides recorded amongst males, and it is hoped walking and talking will evoke conversations that can help.

Justin said there is also a WhatsApp group of 85 people which helps men to connect outside of the walks - Credit: Justin Leigh

“The feedback we’ve had is that this group has been a bit of a lifeline," Justin added.

“It’s been a really great opportunity to not only provide support for people, but it’s seemed to have galvanised the local community around something quite worthwhile.”

After learning about a Walk & Talk 4 men group in Essex, Justin was inspired to create a group in St Neots and asked to share the name.

Now Justin organises walks alongside Steve Whitney, which last for an hour and often end with free cakes from Shelly Bakes Vegan Cakes.

To learn more about the group and find out when upcoming walks are, visit the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WalkandTalk4MenStNeots.