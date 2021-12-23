Survey reveals how women cope during the menopause
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A survey run by a St Neots based social enterprise company received an “overwhelming response” from women going through the menopause.
ABC Life Support conducted the survey during menopause awareness month in October.
They wanted to find out more about how women were feeling and coping with the changes and symptoms.
Thirty-four per cent of those who responded said they were struggling with their menopause, many sited difficulties managing the symptoms.
On a more positive note, 45 per cent of those who responded to say they felt they were dealing with their menopause positively.
Fatigue was the biggest symptom recorded.
Women also said that talking to their friends, colleagues and family members was their biggest form of help.
“We wanted to understand how the menopause truly affects women from a personal and informative way, to be able to share this information is a privilege and it will hopefully help others,” an ABC spokesperson said.
Most Read
- 1 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
- 2 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
- 3 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
- 4 Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas
- 5 A time to celebrate joy over adversity say St Neots mayor in Christmas message
- 6 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
- 7 Outstanding work at Huntingdon care home is recognised
- 8 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
- 9 Bus crews vote for 10 days of strike action
- 10 St Neots Health Care Centre is providing medical care through the festive season