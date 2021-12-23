News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Survey reveals how women cope during the menopause

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:40 PM December 23, 2021
Working from home hasn't been everyone's cup of tea. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Menopause survey helps women express their concerns. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A survey run by a St Neots based social enterprise company received an “overwhelming response” from women going through the menopause. 

ABC Life Support conducted the survey during menopause awareness month in October. 

They wanted to find out more about how women were feeling and coping with the changes and symptoms.


Thirty-four per cent of those who responded said they were struggling with their menopause, many sited difficulties managing the symptoms. 

On a more positive note, 45 per cent of those who responded to say they felt they were dealing with their menopause positively. 

Fatigue was the biggest symptom recorded. 

Women also said that talking to their friends, colleagues and family members was their biggest form of help. 

 “We wanted to understand how the menopause truly affects women from a personal and informative way, to be able to share this information is a privilege and it will hopefully help others,” an ABC spokesperson said.   

St Neots News

