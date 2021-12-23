A survey run by a St Neots based social enterprise company received an “overwhelming response” from women going through the menopause.

ABC Life Support conducted the survey during menopause awareness month in October.

They wanted to find out more about how women were feeling and coping with the changes and symptoms.



Thirty-four per cent of those who responded said they were struggling with their menopause, many sited difficulties managing the symptoms.

On a more positive note, 45 per cent of those who responded to say they felt they were dealing with their menopause positively.

Fatigue was the biggest symptom recorded.

Women also said that talking to their friends, colleagues and family members was their biggest form of help.

“We wanted to understand how the menopause truly affects women from a personal and informative way, to be able to share this information is a privilege and it will hopefully help others,” an ABC spokesperson said.