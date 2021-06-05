News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Interactive map shows first Covid jab figures in Hunts

Clare Butler

Published: 11:00 AM June 5, 2021   
Indian variant of Covid-19

Indian variant of Covid-19 - Credit: PA

Nearly half of people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have had their first Covid jab – see the figures for your area here. 

In Huntingdonshire 73 per cent of those aged 16 plus have had their first dose by May 30. 

The latest vaccination figures by NHS England also include both the 30-34 and 35-39 age bands. 

Use the interactive map below to see the age range of those who have had the jab in your ward in Huntingdonshire. 

Data
Covid - A Year On
Huntingdon News
Cambridgeshire

