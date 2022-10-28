Air ambulance service rated ‘outstanding’ by health regulator

Magpas Air Ambulance has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Stock image. - Credit: Digital Photography by Rob Holding

An air ambulance service which serves Cambridgeshire has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the health regulator.

Magpas Air Ambulance was awarded the best possible rating after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited its airbase at RAF Wyton, in Huntingdonshire.

The inspection happened on September 13.

Inspectors noted “many examples of outstanding practice” were observed.

They highlighted the “positive patient-focused culture” and how the charity uses “innovation and research to improve patient outcomes” to help patients facing life-threatening conditions.

Lead inspector Quentin Colley-Bontoft also spoke to patients who had needed the service, which covers Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and other surrounding counties.

He said: “[They] told us that the support and intervention of staff gave them outstanding care, life support and interventions which enabled them to go on and lead their lives to the full and limited the impact of their serious injuries or conditions.”

Magpas Air Ambulance provides 24/7 emergency care to critically ill and injured patients and, on average, answers four calls for help a day.

It is the oldest emergency medical charity of its kind and since 1971 has treated over 60,000 patients.

The service has also been the pioneer of Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine.

Zoe Robinson, CQC head of hospital inspection, added: “We were very impressed with Magpas Operational Base.

“It was exceeding the steps we would expect it to take to ensure people receive safe and effective care and treatment.”

“This meant the service was delivering exceptional outcomes for people and saving lives.”

She added: “Being rated outstanding by CQC is the result of considerable hard work, so I congratulate everyone at the service who achieved this high standard for the people they serve.”

The strong and inspirational leadership was also praised with staff highly motivated and exceptionally proud to work there.

Daryl Brown MBE, Chief Executive of Magpas Air Ambulance, said: “I am delighted that the service has been rated as outstanding—it is a reflection on the whole team and the huge amount of hard work and dedication that they contribute daily.”