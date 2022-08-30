Large-scale Covid vaccination sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Norfolk and Waveney, are preparing to open and deliver the autumn Covid-19 booster campaign.

Those eligible for an autumn booster can book an appointment at one of 10 large-scale Covid vaccination sites from Monday, September 12, open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.00pm and some evenings until 7.30 pm.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough vaccination centres include Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech, The Eatons Community Centre in Eaton Socon, The Oaktree Centre in Huntingdon and Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

The National Booking Service will open on September 5 with those most susceptible to serious illness from Covid-19 and those aged 75 and over invited by the NHS to book an appointment online or by ringing 119 free of charge (as long as it has been three months since their last dose).

The programme will then extend to other eligible groups through to December 2022. The NHS will contact people from eligible cohorts when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – people do not need to contact the NHS.

Immunosuppressed people can also choose to walk-in for their autumn booster, bringing with them a GP or consultant letter or prescription that identifies their immunosuppressed status.

Some patients may be invited to have their vaccination at a local GP-led site. A number of pharmacies in the area will also offer the autumn booster to eligible patients.

NHS staff will begin vaccinating care home residents and housebound people from early September 2022.

Around 26 million people across England will be eligible for an autumn booster in line with guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Dr David Vickers, Medical Director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “Our fantastic staff and volunteers have worked incredibly hard to administer more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine to date and a great deal of work has been going on behind the scenes as we’ve once again been preparing to deliver the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“When the time comes, I’d strongly encourage anyone invited to take up the autumn booster to do so as quickly as possible as this will help maximise your protection this winter.

“Can I also remind people that the time-limited national programme for vaccinating children aged 5-11 who are not in an at-risk group closes on August 31.

"I, therefore, encourage parents or guardians of children in this group to arrange their first dose by the end of this month, as this will not be possible thereafter.”