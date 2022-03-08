Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
International Women's Day: The Hemingford Hub

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM March 8, 2022
Tish Peak, Riva Elliott, Christine Batter and Linda Dampney.

Tish Peak, Riva Elliott, Christine Batter and Linda Dampney got together on regular Zoom calls. - Credit: TISH PEAK

The Covid-19 pandemic tested us all, but from the very early days of lockdown there were inspirational people in the community who knew just what needed to be done.

From a standing start, the Hemingford Hub made a real difference to the lives of people in the community. The hub was set up to support vulnerable people in the villages of Hemingford Abbots and Hemingford Grey.

The hub provided grocery deliveries, hot meals, collection of prescriptions, IT assistance including the loan of equipment, and regular contact for the vulnerable and isolated.

Members were also able to liaise with local surgeries and community groups to help identify those who needed assistance and sensitively went about contacting people to offer help and carry out welfare checks.

Tish Peak, Riva Elliott, Christine Batter and Linda Dampney  got together on regular Zoom calls to co-ordinate themselves with military precision and exceptional hard work and kindness.


