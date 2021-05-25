News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Small number of Indian variant cases in Hunts but tougher restrictions for Bedford

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:11 AM May 25, 2021   
Indian variant of Covid-19 in Hunts - and tougher restrictions for Bedford.

Three cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 were reported in Huntingdonshire – as a surge in neighbouring borough Bedford could result in a travel ban. 

The mutated version of the virus was confirmed in three cases tested in the district over seven days up to May 15. 

However, just over 20 minutes away from St Neots in Bedford, an alarming increase in cases has led Government advice to be issued urging people not to travel into and out of the area unless necessary. 

The advice was published online on Friday without an announcement and urges "an extra cautious approach". 

Across the same seven-day period 126 cases were reported in Bedford. 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used a Downing Street briefing last Wednesday to urge vulnerable people to have their second vaccine jabs to guard against the new virus variant, which was first identified in India. 

Rapid testing sites are continuing to run across Huntingdonshire – with a mobile van in St Neots Market today (May 25) and Thursday between 9am and 4pm. Home testing kits will also be available. 

