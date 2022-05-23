Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has praised the efforts of people in the district who have been chosen as COVID Community Champions.

The winners were invited to a special event in Parliament on May.

The COVID Community Champion Awards were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. The county's MPs took part in the scheme.

The Prime Minister sent a special message to the COVID Champions, sending his congratulations and thanks for all of their efforts during the pandemic.

Nominated by members of the public, Cllr Patrick Kadewere, representing the Oxmoor/ Huntingdon community, Tish Peek, Riva Elliott and Christine Batter – of the Hemingford Hub and Susan Simpson of Godmanchester Community Timebank were selected as the overall winners from the Huntingdon constituency.

Mr Djanogly said: “The Covid response across Cambridgeshire was a great example of how everyone in the community; politicians, council workers, public servants and volunteers came together to deliver vital and immediate services and support to those who needed it.

"Our volunteers were magnificent and, well represented in Huntingdonshire by our local winners.”

Tish Peek said: “I am proud to accept this award on behalf of all the village volunteers who stepped up so readily in Hemingford Grey and Hemingford Abbots to help their vulnerable neighbours.

"The community spirit this engendered is hugely humbling and up-lifting. The legacy from such a frightening period in all our lives is that there is no going back to indifference in our community.

"We are now part of the village fabric, joining up societies, clubs and inter-generational activities. We will use our voices to make sure the vulnerable and lonely are represented in further projects affecting loneliness… for example a Hemingford Hopper electric-powered bus service to help people stuck at home unable to drive, cycle or walk into our local market town, St Ives, a transport hub to all parts of the UK.

"Closer to home, the new 'Hemingford Hug' will reach out to newcomers to the villages, new mums, the recently bereaved and those who need a helping hand at home while they recover from illness. Thank you for recognising our work."








