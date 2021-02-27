Find out how many people in your area have had first Covid jab
The majority of people aged 70 and over in Huntingdonshire have now had their first Covid vaccine.
Around 30 per cent of adults over 16 – who are at high risk of catching the virus – have also had the vaccine in the district.
Figures published by NHS England show the number of people in different age groups who have had the jab in each Hunts ward.
More than 19 million people in the UK have received a first dose so far.
It is hoped that the all adults will be vaccinated by the end of July.
People in their 40s will be next, once the current phase is completed.
Teachers and police officers are among those who have campaigned to be prioritised in the next phase - but they will now be vaccinated in line with their age group.