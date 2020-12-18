Published: 3:22 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 3:41 PM December 18, 2020

A group of nurses braved miserable weather conditions to raise more than £3,000 for the Huntingdon Community Cancer Network charity.

The nurses, who have worked continuously through the pandemic providing health and emotional support for patients and their families, ran a 10k route around St Ives on December 5.

"These nurses are incredible anyway, but right now they are going well above and beyond their duty to Huntingdonshire," said HCCN trustee Jan Davis.

"They have raised an amazing amount . If you haven't yet donated, please consider doing this and share this message far and wide to let everyone know how lucky we are where we live to have true heroes."

Jan, Sallie, Amanda (& we know Susan would have said the same)

INFO: www.justgiving.com/campaign/8do80kinthe80s