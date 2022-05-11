The staff at Wensleydale Dental Practice in Huntingdon providing free dental care to Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Patrik Zachrisson

Wensleydale Dental Practice in Huntingdon has given Ukrainian refugees in Huntingdonshire free dental care.

The practice opened its doors to more than 35 Ukrainians on Saturday, May 7, to reassure them about their dental health and relieve them of any problems through various treatments.

Owner Patrik Zachrisson said: "We were all moved by the suffering of the Ukrainian refugees, all women, young children and elderly.

"They have all been through a lot, only very recently arrived in the UK, and we were very happy to help out with a free emergency clinic.

"I’m very proud of my team who gave up their day off on Saturday and volunteered."

The team came in under their own goodwill and offered to help after hearing about the support being given to refugees locally from patient Andrew Maclaren.

Andrew helped to organise the connection with Wensleydale Dental Practice and has formed a community group called ‘Help Ukraine Huntingdonshire’ to support Ukrainian refugees and host families.

To support Ukrainians in Huntingdonshire, visit www. gofund.me/3e689629



