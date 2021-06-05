Published: 8:00 AM June 5, 2021

Thousands of patients on waiting list for treatment with the NHS trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: NWAFT

Members of the public are invited to attend the next virtual board meeting for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday June 8.

The meeting will be held from 2pm to 5.10pm and will be livestreamed via MS Teams.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, has taken the decision to hold virtual public board meetings to ensure government guidance and social distancing measures are observed.

Rob Hughes, chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our board meetings continue to be held virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The public can join to watch the meeting, but will need to submit their questions ahead of the meeting using the email link: nwangliaft.trustboard@nhs.net. The papers for the meeting are now live on our website.”

The papers can be found here.

Members of the public are invited to submit any questions they have, and these will be answered at the end of the meeting. Questions must be related to the business on the agenda of the Board and must be received by midnight on Sunday June 6 2021.

You can join the meeting by clicking this link at the time of the meeting. If the link does not work, please ensure you are using a browser such as Edge, Chrome or Safari.

A recording of the meeting will be available via a link on our website after the meeting.