Hospital staff honoured as public says 'thank you' at awards ceremony
- Credit: NWAFT
Staff from Peterborough, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals have been honoured for their dedication, commitment and going the extra mile through a series of coveted awards.
Winners from across North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust were celebrated at the Outstanding Achievement Awards, the first time the annual event has been held in person since 2019.
Around 150 members of staff and volunteers were invited to the glittering evening at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire DriveTime presenter Chris Mann.
Nominees and winners on the night all received personal thanks from Trust board executives, who shared their individual stories with the audience.
In addition, the Trust’s charity patron – Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood – sent a pre-recorded video message of congratulations.
Some 11 awards were presented to outstanding recipients in a number of categories; including team of the year, unsung heroes, behind the scenes superstars – with all winners praised for going over and above the call of duty.
Many of the awards reflected the challenges individuals and teams rose to and overcame during the pandemic, and a series of Health Hero awards were voted for by patients and the public.
Trust chief executive officer, Caroline Walker, said: “Celebrating staff and all the amazing things they do in their roles is one of the best parts of my job. I feel incredibly proud to work with every single member of staff and these awards have been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many individual and team achievements. My huge congratulations to each and every worthy winner.”
Winners at the Outstanding Achievement Awards 2022:
Team of the Year Award
Winner – The Trust Chaplaincy Team
Highly Commended – Ward B5 at Peterborough City Hospital
Unsung Hero Award
Winner – Kelly Winslow, Therapy Assistant
Highly Commended - Andy Howes, Deputy Emergency Planning Lead
Behind The Scenes Superstar Award
Winner – The Trust Volunteers Team
Highly Commended – Marissa Valimonte, Healthcare Assistant
Living Our Values Award – Seeking to Improve and Develop
Winner – Lauren Davies, Staff Nurse
Highly Commended – Lezanne Niehaus, Paediatric Dietician
Highly Commended – Ryan Jupp, Access Services Co-ordinator
Living Our Values Award – Working Positively Together
Winner – Lynn Lilley and Shelly Everitt, Healthcare Assistants
Highly Commended – Megan Marshall and Lucy Whittaker, Youth Volunteer
Living Our Values Award – Actively Respectful
Winner – Kasia Madziuk, Support Services Manager
Highly Commended – The Breast Pain Team at Peterborough City and Doddington Hospitals
Living Our Values Award – Caring and Compassionate
Winner – Michelle Fox, Carly Pask and Amy Williams, Palliative Care Nurses
Highly Commended – Sue Cunnington, Radiotherapy Admin Manager
Highly Commended - Ryan Maughn, Security Officer
Living Our Values Award – Putting Patients First
Winner – Kelly Quinn, Receptionist
Highly Commended – Jane Jackson, Receptionist
Highly Commended – Natasha Steels-Webb, Critical Care Outreach Practitioner
Health Hero Award – Stamford & Rutland Hospital
Dr Rebecca McKay, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
Health Hero Award – Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Melody Dawkin, Head of Phlebotomy
Health Hero Award – Peterborough City Hospital
Habib Tafazal, Consultant Breast Surgeon