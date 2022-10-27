Staff from Peterborough, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals have been honoured for their dedication, commitment and going the extra mile through a series of coveted awards.

Winners from across North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust were celebrated at the Outstanding Achievement Awards, the first time the annual event has been held in person since 2019.

Around 150 members of staff and volunteers were invited to the glittering evening at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire DriveTime presenter Chris Mann.

Nominees and winners on the night all received personal thanks from Trust board executives, who shared their individual stories with the audience.

In addition, the Trust’s charity patron – Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood – sent a pre-recorded video message of congratulations.

Some 11 awards were presented to outstanding recipients in a number of categories; including team of the year, unsung heroes, behind the scenes superstars – with all winners praised for going over and above the call of duty.

Many of the awards reflected the challenges individuals and teams rose to and overcame during the pandemic, and a series of Health Hero awards were voted for by patients and the public.

Trust chief executive officer, Caroline Walker, said: “Celebrating staff and all the amazing things they do in their roles is one of the best parts of my job. I feel incredibly proud to work with every single member of staff and these awards have been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many individual and team achievements. My huge congratulations to each and every worthy winner.”





Winners at the Outstanding Achievement Awards 2022:

Team of the Year Award

Winner – The Trust Chaplaincy Team

Highly Commended – Ward B5 at Peterborough City Hospital

Unsung Hero Award

Winner – Kelly Winslow, Therapy Assistant

Highly Commended - Andy Howes, Deputy Emergency Planning Lead

Behind The Scenes Superstar Award

Winner – The Trust Volunteers Team

Highly Commended – Marissa Valimonte, Healthcare Assistant

Living Our Values Award – Seeking to Improve and Develop

Winner – Lauren Davies, Staff Nurse

Highly Commended – Lezanne Niehaus, Paediatric Dietician

Highly Commended – Ryan Jupp, Access Services Co-ordinator

Living Our Values Award – Working Positively Together

Winner – Lynn Lilley and Shelly Everitt, Healthcare Assistants

Highly Commended – Megan Marshall and Lucy Whittaker, Youth Volunteer

Living Our Values Award – Actively Respectful

Winner – Kasia Madziuk, Support Services Manager

Highly Commended – The Breast Pain Team at Peterborough City and Doddington Hospitals

Living Our Values Award – Caring and Compassionate

Winner – Michelle Fox, Carly Pask and Amy Williams, Palliative Care Nurses

Highly Commended – Sue Cunnington, Radiotherapy Admin Manager

Highly Commended - Ryan Maughn, Security Officer

Living Our Values Award – Putting Patients First

Winner – Kelly Quinn, Receptionist

Highly Commended – Jane Jackson, Receptionist

Highly Commended – Natasha Steels-Webb, Critical Care Outreach Practitioner





Health Hero Award – Stamford & Rutland Hospital

Dr Rebecca McKay, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist





Health Hero Award – Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Melody Dawkin, Head of Phlebotomy





Health Hero Award – Peterborough City Hospital

Habib Tafazal, Consultant Breast Surgeon











