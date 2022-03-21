Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Funding still needed for Hinchingbrooke Hospital's rebuild

Logo Icon

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 2:58 PM March 21, 2022
Hinchingbrooke Hospital is hoping to receive rebuild funding from the Government.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is hoping to receive rebuild funding from the Government. - Credit: LDRS

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is hoping to be included in the next Government announcement for rebuild funding.

Plans to redevelop Hinchingbrooke are progressing, but funding is still needed for the final full rebuild phase.

Caroline Walker, chief executive of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said “significant redevelopment” was needed due to issues with the construction methods used to build the roof of the existing buildings.

A report to Cambridgeshire County Council’s Adults and Health Committee explained that NHS England has said no patients should be in buildings with the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete from 2035.

Ms Walker told committee councillors on March 17 that £280million is estimated to be needed to maintain the life of the current buildings until 2035, and said she did not believe this was a good use of taxpayers money.

Updating councillors on the redevelopment plans for the site, Ms Walker said the hospital is entering the second phase, the redevelopment of the main theatres.

The first phase, a refurbishment of the Emergency Department, has already been completed.The third phase, to redevelop the wider site, does not yet have funding.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 20-year-old killed in A45 lorry crash
  2. 2 Van and two cars involved in three-vehicle crash on A141 near Hartford
  3. 3 Man who travels to Cambridgeshire arrested on suspicion of murder
  1. 4 St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
  2. 5 Huntingdon man admits one punch killing
  3. 6 New recruits make history on 'landmark day' for police
  4. 7 St Neots care home residents enjoy a drink at their in-house pub
  5. 8 Jail for man caught with large kitchen knife in public
  6. 9 Come along to our first Hunts Post Meet the Staff Session
  7. 10 Thousands of pounds raised for Ukraine at bike ride

The vision set out for the redevelopment is for a ‘health and care campus’ offering a range of services, such a GP services, mental health, social care, nursing home, alongside the acute health care.

Ms Walker explained that the government had previously announced a list of hospitals that would receive funding to rebuild. She said an announcement of additional hospitals to be added to the list is due to be made this Spring, and the Trust hopes Hinchingbrooke will be included.

There was some good news locally for the hospital, however, as Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) announced it was supporting the hospital with £271k of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

At a meeting of HDC Cabinet members on March 17, it was agreed CIL funding would be granted to support Hinchingbrooke’s plans to build a new operating theatres block. 

This project is the second phase of a three-phase plan for the hospital. The first phase was the expansion of Urgent Care, which was completed in November 2020, and the second and third phases will see further transformation of the hospital’s facilities and infrastructure to make sure Hinchingbrooke continues to meet the needs of local people.

Health Care
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Line of Lamborghini supercars at the Wyboston Lakes Tesla chargers off the A1.

Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Glen Woolford attacking a 43-year-old man who allegedly tried to break into his home in St Neots

Cambs Live News | Video

Toddler rescued from scene of violent knife attack in St Neots

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
This aerial shot shows the huge space where the Huntingdon viaduct used to sit.

Gallery

See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon