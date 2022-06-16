A former England hockey player who has just celebrated her 100th birthday says a tipple before bedtime is the key to living to a ripe old age!

Hilda Moore marked her milestone birthday and celebrated with her friends and family at the Field Lodge care home, in St Ives.

Reflecting on her many happy years, she revealed the secrets to a long life include "loving a good joke, keeping fit and active, and always having a tipple before bed".

The team at Field Lodge enjoyed watching Hilda open her presents and cards, including her official correspondence from the Queen, before Hilda’s daughters arrived to take her out for a family celebration.

Hilda said: “I had a wonderful day and spending time with my family was my favourite part. I was also thrilled with my card from the Queen – it was very special.”

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, added: “We had a wonderful time celebrating Hilda’s milestone birthday.

“We always strive to support residents to lead fulfilling lives, and celebrating milestone birthdays plays a huge part in this. We love nothing more than an excuse for a party, and a reason to celebrate the wonderful people we have living here.

“Hilda is a much-loved resident at the home, known for her brilliant sense of humour, and we were thrilled to raise a glass to her incredible life. She has achieved so much, and we are so proud to have her as part of our Field Lodge family.”

Hilda, who was born in Bradford, attended St Leonards School before moving to Fife, Scotland, as a boarder at St Andrew's. From a young age, Hilda enjoyed sports, and throughout her life played lacrosse, hockey, tennis, cricket, golf and bridge, as well as swimming and diving.

In her early twenties, Hilda’s sporting career flourished, and she began to play hockey for the England team. As well as this, she trained as a PE teacher, and was a member of the Bedford College of Physical Education.

Hilda met Darrell, who she later married in 1947, before moving to Wennington Lodge Farm in Cambridgeshire. She became a farmer and she and Darrell had three children, Tom, Sally, and Mary, who also enjoyed living among the animals.

In 1977, Hilda and Darrell retired to Hemingford Grey, and enjoyed spending time in the garden, baking and walking her dog. In 2019, Hilda made the decision to move into Field Lodge, where she enjoys taking part in exercise classes and many activities including ,art and crafts as well as keeping in touch with her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.