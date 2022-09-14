The feedback will be use to create suggestions Peterborough City Council will give to the NHS - Credit: Archant

Healthwatch Peterborough is asking people to share their experiences of getting a referral from the GP to another NHS service.

GPs are the first place many of us go and act as a gateway to specialist support but many GP surgeries are stretched thin and under pressure.

And so, Healthwatch Peterborough, independent leader of health and social care services in Cambridgeshire, is now asking the people of Cambridgeshire if they are waiting to get a GP referral.

The health body is also keen to hear about residents’ experiences trying to get specialist NHS support like physiotherapy, talking therapies, hospital scans and consultations.

The information collected will be relayed to the health scrutiny committee of Peterborough City Council so that councillors can create recommendations to give the North West Anglia Foundation Trust and other organisations.

GP and Peterborough city councillor, Dr Shabina Qayyum, said: “I think that it is very important residents take part in Healthwatch Peterborough‘s latest survey.

“We all know too well the problems that patients have been facing – in not only accessing GP services but due to the backlog as a result of Covid there are numerous issues with reference to patients’ appointments either being delayed or cancelled by the local hospital.

“As a GP myself, a considerable amount of my workload is as a result of chasing up appointments at the hospital and at other services that have been otherwise cancelled due to a shortage of staff or because of the backlog.”

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Peterborough said: “By sharing your story as part of this national project, we can use your feedback to help the NHS better understand your challenges and improve how people access the care they need.

“So, if you’ve got something to say about GP referrals, don’t just talk to your friends and family – tell us too.

“We are supporting a national Healthwatch project to find out about people’s experience of getting a referral from their GP to another NHS service.”

When GPs request specialist tests or treatment on your behalf, this is known as a referral.

To share you experience of referrals, contact Healthwatch Peterborough at enquiries@healthwatchcambspboro.co.uk