Published: 8:27 AM May 31, 2021

Wellside Surgery in Sawtry could welcome up to 2,000 new patients over the next five years due to a new extension. - Credit: Probus Construction

A GP surgery in Sawtry could welcome up to 2,000 new patients over the next five years due to a new extension with an extra waiting area.

Wellside Surgery has around 7,500 registered patients – a figure which is set to rise by 25 per cent over the next five years thanks to the new build.

The single-storey extension which faces onto the High Street features three modern treatment rooms, improved access for disabled people, an additional waiting area and some other facilities.

The surgery, which has been based at its current site for more than 30 years, also saw upgrades to its existing building to bring it in line with current standards.

The extension was achieved with no loss of onsite parking.

Bosses praised property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood and contractor Probus Construction for delivering the project on time.

Claire Wright, practice manager at the surgery, said: “Commissioning Ingleton Wood to manage this project on our behalf has proven to be an excellent decision.

“They handled the project from inception to completion and provided a complete project management service throughout the build.

“This has enabled us to continue to focus our full efforts on providing services to our patients while also being involved in decision making regarding the project as and when required.”

The extension has now opened to the public and with appointments taking place in the new rooms.

Anni Folan-White, partner at Ingleton Wood, said: “We were delighted to work on this project which will allow Wellside Surgery to continue to serve their growing community with modern facilities and improved accessibility.

“As a practice we have adapted incredibly well to the restrictions faced due to the pandemic and are thrilled to have delivered another project on time with minimal disruption.”

Steve Ellis, managing director of Probus Construction, said: “Working on a live surgery which is set on such a tight site presented a number of challenges but the whole team worked so well together that, even despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the project went extremely well.”