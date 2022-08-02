A Huntingdon man has given thanks to the 'amazing' Royal Papworth Hospital after he received emergency treatment for a heart condition.

Geoff Soden, aged 70, is an aerial photographer and paramotor instructor who says he felt fit and healthy until he woke up in pain one morning in April this year.

"I woke up with a pain between my shoulder blades and just thought I had slept awkwardly," he said.

"So, I took a hot shower on the shoulders for 10 minutes and the pain didn’t ease and seem to be moving," he explained.

Geoff says within a short space of time he was experiencing pain around his arm pits and then finally, across his chest and at this point he was sweating a lot.

He was now worried and decided to put his symptoms into a Google search. Realising from his search results he was probably having a heart attack, he called 999 immediately.

Paramedics arrived in eight minutes and after assessing him, confirmed he was having a heart attack.

"They were both amazing and put me at ease and I was taken to Royal Papworth under blue light and within 35 minutes from the 999 call, I was being received into Papworth."

Geoff underwent a heart procedure which required a stent and he stayed in hospital for three days to recover.

"The paramedics and the team at the Royal Papworth were absolutely amazing," he said.

"With so much negativity on ambulance times etc recently, I really could not fault them."

Geoff then underwent a second stent procedure on July 1 and says although he has felt tired, he is now working again.

Papworth staff filming the smoke heart created by Mark Jeffries. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

He decided he wanted to thank the staff at the hospital and heard that a pilot had created a smoke heart in the sky over the hospital a year before and wanted to do the same thing.

So he spoke to his friend and pilot, Mark Jeffries, the owner of Little Gransden Airfield and leader of the Global Stars Aerobatic team, and asked him to thank Dr Sarah Clarke and her team and the Papworth hospital teams who do such amazing work for thousands of people like himself.

On July 29, the Papworth team with Dr Clarke assembled outside the hospital at 11.30am to see hearts drawn in the sky above the hospital.