Further lifting of visiting restrictions at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM April 25, 2022
Hinchingbrooke Hospital is hoping to receive rebuild funding from the Government.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is hoping to receive rebuild funding from the Government. - Credit: LDRS

Visiting restrictions at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic - will be further reduced from tomorrow (Tuesday, April 26). 

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, says this latest announcement is "part of our journey to fully lifting all restrictions".

“We understand how difficult it has been for our patients and visitors during times we’ve had to have very strict visiting protocols in place,” said Jo Bennis, the Trust's Chief Nurse.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and cooperation and we hope that reducing the restrictions in place will allow for patients to connect with family and friends again.”

Updated information is available on the Trust's website as the advice varies across hospital departments. For general wards, it is two visitors each day, for a maximum of two hours and there are allocated time slots. 

All visitors are encouraged to perform a lateral flow test on the day of their visit, but this is no longer a mandatory requirement, but masks must be worn at all times unless exempt.



