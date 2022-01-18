News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Fundraising for defibrillator after several incidents

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:44 AM January 18, 2022
VDM Velocity Design and Marketing, based in St Neots is raising funds for a defibrillator.

VDM Velocity Design and Marketing, based at Brook House, is raising funds for a defibrillator. - Credit: VDM

A St Neots' business is fundraising for a defibrillator to be fitted on the outside of its building after several incidents in the local area.

VDM Velocity Design and Marketing, based at Brook House, in Brook Street, says the device will be available for businesses and the community.

"We are currently fundraising for an external defibrillator unit to be fitted on Brook House for local businesses and the local community to be able to use should there be a medical emergency," said Emma Duker.

"We have already had a great response and contributions from local businesses and organisations such as St Neots Parish Church, II Girasole and The Tally Ho Project, along with some community members.

Emma says the team at VDM were prompted by local events but also after watching the shocking events of Euro 2020 involving Danish player Christian Erikson who collapsed on the pitch and was saved by quick intervention.

"We feel it is vital that the people and businesses in the St Mary's Church area of St Neots are protected. The issue of heart failure is one we feel very strongly about here at Velocity, having had many loved ones personally affected.

"It is therefore our mission to provide a defibrillator for the side of Brook House. We are located on the top floor and share the property with more than 10 businesses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Historic Huntingdon building on the market for nearly £500k
  3. 3 Dashcam appeal after three die in three-vehicle A1 crash
  1. 4 Garage demolition opponents set up Facebook group
  2. 5 OBITUARY: village resident Roma aged 101 dies
  3. 6 Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives
  4. 7 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  5. 8 Evidence of Huntingdon's past revealed during excavations
  6. 9 Prince Charming mannequin seen in car on motorway is mistaken for a body
  7. 10 Buckfest named as Cambridgeshire's best festival

"We' are also in close proximity to more than 20 businesses (including the church) and many households who would all have access to the external unit."

VDM has already sent a letter to 20 local businesses asking for support and has set up a Just Giving page asking for support and donations. 

"In the time since our initial letter was sent out there have been three heart attacks in the St Marys Church area (that we know about) and sadly one of them proved to be fatal. We are greatly hurt by this, and cannot help but think that had there been a defibrillator at hand, a life could have been saved.

"Our commitment to this project is now stronger than ever. We want to prevent incidents like these from ever happening again, and we are asking people for help in doing so."

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stneots-defib?

Health Care
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis plants worth more than £640,000 were discovered by police in St Ives.

Cambs Live News

Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described

Cambs Live News

Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Cambs Live News

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon