A St Neots' business is fundraising for a defibrillator to be fitted on the outside of its building after several incidents in the local area.

VDM Velocity Design and Marketing, based at Brook House, in Brook Street, says the device will be available for businesses and the community.

"We are currently fundraising for an external defibrillator unit to be fitted on Brook House for local businesses and the local community to be able to use should there be a medical emergency," said Emma Duker.

"We have already had a great response and contributions from local businesses and organisations such as St Neots Parish Church, II Girasole and The Tally Ho Project, along with some community members.

Emma says the team at VDM were prompted by local events but also after watching the shocking events of Euro 2020 involving Danish player Christian Erikson who collapsed on the pitch and was saved by quick intervention.

"We feel it is vital that the people and businesses in the St Mary's Church area of St Neots are protected. The issue of heart failure is one we feel very strongly about here at Velocity, having had many loved ones personally affected.

"It is therefore our mission to provide a defibrillator for the side of Brook House. We are located on the top floor and share the property with more than 10 businesses.

"We' are also in close proximity to more than 20 businesses (including the church) and many households who would all have access to the external unit."

VDM has already sent a letter to 20 local businesses asking for support and has set up a Just Giving page asking for support and donations.

"In the time since our initial letter was sent out there have been three heart attacks in the St Marys Church area (that we know about) and sadly one of them proved to be fatal. We are greatly hurt by this, and cannot help but think that had there been a defibrillator at hand, a life could have been saved.

"Our commitment to this project is now stronger than ever. We want to prevent incidents like these from ever happening again, and we are asking people for help in doing so."

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stneots-defib?