The Hunts Post > News > Health

Promotion

Technology helps to keep St Ives care home Covid-secure

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:00 AM February 8, 2021   
Smiling older woman looking at the camera in a care home setting with colourful costume during a group activity

Care UK's homes provide an extensive range of quality care services to make sure residents are happy, safe and comfortable - Credit: Care UK

Are you struggling to care for an older loved one but hesitant about choosing a care home?

Care UK's homes support residents to live fulfilling lives and continue doing the things they enjoy. Right now, you may have concerns about moving an older loved one into a care home. But if you’re struggling with their care because their needs have become too much, Care UK is here to help.

At Care UK’s care homes, compassionate and expert teams deliver quality care you can trust, in a safe, warm and welcoming environment.

Field Lodge in St Ives, provides long and short term residential, nursing, dementia and respite care, giving families the reassurance that their loved ones can stay living at the home should their needs change.

Covid-safe environment
With safety top-of-mind for everyone right now, the home has enhanced their already-robust infection control measures to keep residents and colleagues safe, using fogging machines and thermal imaging cameras. Visits from loved ones are important to everyone – that is why the homes each have a dedicated Covid-safe indoor visiting room which is accessed from the garden with a built-in clear screen to keep everyone safe.

The home’s teams are doing all this while ensuring life stays as normal as possible for the people they care for – going the extra mile to make every day special for residents, with activities and experiences personalised to their unique needs and wishes.

Why choose a care home over care at home?
In a nutshell, Care UK's skilled and experienced teams provide consistent, quality care 24 hours a day. They tailor every aspect of your loved one’s life to their unique needs, from their care, to their activities, and even the delicious food served.

There are regular care reviews, so your loved one receives seamless, high-quality care from people they trust in beautiful surroundings that feel like home.

See the difference
Compare care home life with the experience your loved one might have with care at home, and you start to see a big difference.

With care at home visits time-constrained, and often with a different carer each time, it’s hard for trust to develop or for carers to support your loved one to enjoy companionship and fulfilling activities.

Whilst your home carer may be a good cook, it is unlikely they will have enough time to cook a hot freshly prepared meal. At each Care UK home, there’s a chef-led team who provide delicious home-cooked meals and tasty treats throughout the day.

Not restricted by set time slots, residents living in a Care UK home can get up at a time that suits them, eat when they want, and have a late night when they wish. Also, with a café, a cinema, hobby rooms and hair salon, plus many new neighbours, there is plenty to keep residents busy, happy and fulfilled.

To find out more about Field Lodge, visit the website
 

