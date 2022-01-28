News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Face coverings still mandatory in Cambs hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:30 PM January 28, 2022
More than 2,000 16-17 year olds have received their Covid-19 vaccination in just five days. 

Face coverings are still mandatory in Cambridgeshire hospitals.  - Credit: Archant

Face coverings for visitors and staff will continue to be mandatory in Cambridgeshire hospitals. 

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) that runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals, said rules will still apply at their sites. 

It comes as national guidance lifted certain Covid-19 restrictions yesterday (January 27), including mandatory face masks. 

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for NWAFT, said: “The government guidance for healthcare settings has not changed, as we have a duty to continue to protect our patients, who are already vulnerable, and also our staff. 
 
“Therefore, we will continue to mandate appropriate face coverings for all visitors and staff, as per the rules we put into place some time ago.  

“This will help us to reduce the risk of spreading infection, alongside practicing stringent hand hygiene and social distancing where appropriate. 
 
“We continue to review all safety precautions on a regular basis to ensure that when safe to do so, we can start lifting these.  

“This includes visiting which remains restricted to exceptional circumstances only, due to the high number of Covid-19 cases regionally which has impacted on the number of patients we have seen being admitted for treatment due to the virus.” 

Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Huntingdon News
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Rose O'Hara, 72,

Cambs Live News | Updated

Missing woman back home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Food and Drink

Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened at just after 5pm on the spur road linking Swavesey Services with junction 24 of the A14. 

Cambs Live News

Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash

Ben Jolley

person
The man from Huntingdon was arrested in Newmarket.

Cambs Live News

Huntingdon man due in court on drug charges

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon