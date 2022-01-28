Face coverings for visitors and staff will continue to be mandatory in Cambridgeshire hospitals.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) that runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals, said rules will still apply at their sites.

It comes as national guidance lifted certain Covid-19 restrictions yesterday (January 27), including mandatory face masks.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for NWAFT, said: “The government guidance for healthcare settings has not changed, as we have a duty to continue to protect our patients, who are already vulnerable, and also our staff.



“Therefore, we will continue to mandate appropriate face coverings for all visitors and staff, as per the rules we put into place some time ago.

“This will help us to reduce the risk of spreading infection, alongside practicing stringent hand hygiene and social distancing where appropriate.



“We continue to review all safety precautions on a regular basis to ensure that when safe to do so, we can start lifting these.

“This includes visiting which remains restricted to exceptional circumstances only, due to the high number of Covid-19 cases regionally which has impacted on the number of patients we have seen being admitted for treatment due to the virus.”