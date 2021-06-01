Published: 11:20 AM June 1, 2021

Care provider Visiting Angels in Huntingdon is backing a national campaign to highlight the signs of a stroke. - Credit: PA Images

Visiting Angels is supporting National Stroke Awareness Month, which runs throughout May, and aims to raise awareness of the life-threatening medical condition.

Ian Lintott, managing director of Visiting Angels, is working alongside the Stroke Association to highlight the signs of a stroke, what to do in the event of a suspected stroke and some of the most common misconceptions.

Ian said: “I started Visiting Angels following my father-in-law suffering a major stroke so know all too well how important it is to respect your body and mind.

“Base your recovery on your abilities and your disabilities – don’t be afraid to set your own pace. And if you’re supporting a loved one with their rehabilitation, have honest and constructive conversations with them about their capabilities at regular intervals.

“To alleviate some of the pressure on you and your family, contact a local in-home care provider to help take the pressure off while you or your loved one recuperates.

“Recovery looks very different for each person so, at Visiting Angels, we take the time to make sure our clients are given a bespoke package of care, that both suits their needs whilst also encouraging their recovery back to independence. For us, that’s our number one priority.”

In England, one in six people will have a stroke in their lifetime and there are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK.

The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered using the word FAST:

Face – the face may have dropped on one side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped

Arms – the person with suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm

Speech – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake - they may also have problems understanding what you're saying to them

Time – it's time to dial 999 immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.

To find out more about Visiting Angels care services visit: www.visiting-angels.co.uk/cambridgeshire/ or call 0208 049 4500