District council introduces project to tackle health inequality
- Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council
Huntingdonshire District Council is introducing a health inequalities project across the district.
The project is able to be carried out thanks to a successful bid to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System for £250,000 of funding.
HDC will fulfil the project by working with local recognised community groups to develop solutions to some of the problems residents face.
The groups have also been given the opportunity to bid for money to help them launch projects in their areas such as dementia cafés, strength and balance classes and art therapy.
St Neots Community Support is one of the 15 groups to have received an initial funding payment.
Using this money, they launched the St Neots Charity Forum in early October and put on two workshops that saw 40 locals come together to discuss the health priorities within St Neots.
Chair of St Neots Community Support, Catherine Goodman, said: “As we planned for the next steps to grow St Neots Community Support, we were offered the opportunity to partner with HDC on the health and wellbeing initiative.
Most Read
- 1 Catalogue of errors and 'neglectful practice' at care home
- 2 More than £250,000 to improve sports and play facilities
- 3 Former paper mill worker on hunt for answers after cancer diagnosis
- 4 Hospital staff honoured as public says 'thank you' at awards ceremony
- 5 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 6 Combined Authority fallen foul of 'intense debate and poor behaviour'
- 7 More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery
- 8 New car park and access area for Ramsey St Mary's
- 9 Council chief welcomes bus rescue amid uncertain future for some
- 10 If you are travelling, check out the roadworks and closures
“We have had great support from HDC, ensuring we received an initial payment to get us started and hosting the first St Neots Charity Forum.
“We have been able to capture local insights and to get the local charities networking and working more closely together.
“The forum meetings were well attended, and it was gratifying to see the positive engagement and feedback that was provided.”
Executive councillor for community and health at HDC, Cllr Ben Pitt, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for HDC to work closely with local community groups and residents to tackle health inequalities.
“It’s brilliant to see the organisations making a start on their consultation process, and I look forward to seeing the projects develop over the next few months.
“I am hopeful this way of working with the community will leave a legacy for years to come with plenty of new activities set up across the district, all contributing to residents’ health improvement.”
Find out more about the Health Inequalities Project on the council’s website