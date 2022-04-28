A fundraising event will be held in St Ives on May 13 to support Dementia UK. - Credit: DEMENTIA UK

Fundraisers in St Ives will be popping on the kettle and pulling up a chair as part of Dementia UK’s annual fundraising event which takes place on May 13.

Organisers say people are welcome to come along to the Norris Museum, in St Ives, between 10.30am and 12.30pm for some tea and cake to support the charity.

St Ives' businesses Tom’s Cakes and Mud Food will donating cakes and food for the event and more donations are welcome.

The charity’s specialist dementia Admiral Nurses provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia; they work in hospitals, GP practices and local community services to provide clinical, emotional and practical support that enables people to live more positively with dementia.

Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis – by 2025, it is estimated that one million people will be living with the condition, and almost all of us will know someone affected, whether it’s a family member or a friend.

Currently, there is no cure for dementia – but there is support and specialist advice, this type of care can change lives.

Philip Noble, organiser of the St Ives event, said: “We are really proud to be taking part in this year’s ‘Time for a Cuppa’ event, raising crucial funds and awareness for dementia specialist charity Dementia UK.

“Dementia UK’s specialist Admiral Nurses understand the challenges faced by families with dementia, and they offer hope to families enabling them to live positively with dementia. This is why we are coming together to make Time for a Cuppa this year.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK, added: “The last few years have placed increasing pressure on critical services that support families with dementia. This has left many families struggling and unable to cope with no one to turn to for support.”

“We are grateful to the St Ives Dementia Friendly Community Group for taking part in Time for a Cuppa this year to help raise crucial funds for Dementia UK. This support will help every family that needs one have the specialist support of our Admiral Nurses - a lifeline in a care system which still doesn’t work for families with dementia.”

If you or your loved one is affected by dementia and would like to find out more about activities available in the St Ives area, contact Roger Kuch from the St Ives Dementia Friendly Community Group, at: rnjkuch@gmail.com.