Published: 1:19 PM January 15, 2021

Hospital trust bosses say “robust plans are in place” to expand their critical care capacity after Covid-19 inpatient numbers are “sharply on the rise”.

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust, that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital, is urging the public to think carefully about what service to use if they feel unwell.

It comes as cases of the virus spiked in Huntingdonshire just after the Christmas period – the highest that they had been since the start of the pandemic.

Graham Wilde, chief operating officer at the trust that also looks after Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “Covid inpatient numbers across our hospitals are sharply on the rise as infections have continued to spike.

“While we have robust plans in place to expand our critical care capacity should we need to, it is vital that our local communities continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wash their hands regularly and wear a face mask to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Members of the public can also do their bit to help by using the most appropriate treatment for their condition, such as their GP, pharmacies and the local urgent treatment centre.

“If you are unsure, please phone NHS 111 where medically trained staff will be able to advise which service is most appropriate.”