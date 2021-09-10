Published: 11:02 AM September 10, 2021

Free CPR workshops will be held in St Neots after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020. - Credit: Archant/ PA Media

Free CPR workshops will be held in St Neots after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen was resuscitated during Euro 2020.

ABC Life Support, that helps people with their physical and mental health, felt compelled to hold the one-hour sessions following the shocking moment Eriksen collapsed during the tournament in June.

The 29-year-old had a cardiac arrest towards the end of the first half of Denmark’s opening match against Finland, his life saved by the quick thinking of his teammates and the Danish medical staff.

MORE: St Neots company train community on physical and mental health during coronavirus pandemic

ABC Life Support say they felt it important for as many people as possible to know life-saving resuscitation skills.

The workshops will be held on Monday (September 13) and September 27 and Monday October 4 at 6.30pm.

All spaces must be booked in advance. Please note that there may be some limited availability on certain dates. To secure a spot contact caroline@abclifesupport.co.uk