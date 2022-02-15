More than 300 people in Huntingdonshire have died from Covid since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

More than 300 people in Huntingdonshire have died from Covid 19 since the pandemic began, new Government data has revealed.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, 309 deaths have been officially recorded up to February 9, 2022.

The sombre milestone follows 18 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and almost 180,000 deaths.

MP for Huntingdon, Jonathan Djanogly said the figures were “devastating” for those who had lost a loved one.

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly. - Credit: Parliament

“The period of the Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for the entire country,” Mr Djanogly said.

“We have all been affected by the virus and many of us have lost a loved one or know someone who has.

“Losing a loved one, whatever the primary cause, is devastating, and all families who have suffered bereavement as a result of the pandemic have my deepest sympathies.

“Following an incredible effort to deliver booster vaccinations, more than 90 per cent of over-70s and 86 per cent of over-50s in England have now received their booster.

“This added protection is making a difference, and we thankfully continue to see falling numbers of infections, hospitalisations and deaths.”

Elsewhere in Fenland, figures show there have been 257 deaths since the pandemic started, 105 in East Cambridgeshire and 197 in South Cambridgeshire.

Cllr Karl Webb, mayor of Huntingdon, said the while the latest figures revealed a grim milestone, the pandemic had highlighted the hard work of our NHS staff and carers.

He added: “The release of national and local figures of covid-related deaths is always heart-breaking. “To the families and friends who have lost a loved one, regardless of the cause, I send my deepest condolences during these difficult times.

Cllr Karl Webb, mayor of Huntingdon. - Credit: Archant

“Covid has highlighted the amazing work of our NHS staff, carers, and community groups looking after our loved ones and we will always be grateful for your dedication and care, thank you.”

Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, 309 people in Huntingdonshire have lost their lives to Covid-19 with many of them leaving behind grieving relatives and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them.

Cllr Ryan Fuller is the leader of Huntingdonshire District Council. - Credit: hdc

“As we recover from the pandemic, we are here to offer a helping hand to our communities and are working with people to support them now and in the future.”