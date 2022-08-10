The full extent of the NHS dentistry shortage in Cambridgeshire has led to people pulling their own teeth and making their own dentures.

Research conducted by the BBC found that of the 45 dental practices in Cambridgeshire with NHS contracts, all confirmed they were not longer accepting adult patients.

BBC News contacted nearly 7,000 NHS dental practices across the UK and found that nine in 10 aren't accepting new adult patients and eight in 10 are not taking children patients

A statement released by the group Toothless in Huntingdon (TIH) said: "People will have woken up to this news in agony, having suffered another night of toothache wondering how on earth they will be seen by an NHS dentist.

"The figures revealed by this report will not surprise those who have already tried in vain to get treated by an NHS dentist."

TIH is a community pressure group campaigning for everyone in Huntingdonshire to get accessible NHS dentistry provision, encouraging residents to share their stories to help amplify their experiences.

The group currently has 393 members on its Facebook group and was formed after co-founder Simon Brignell kept seeing social media posts from the public struggling to get appointments.

TIH's statement added: "Toothless in Huntingdon is awash with posts and comments from local residents who are desperately trying to find an NHS dentist for themselves and their children.

"Members of the public are fed up and angry – and they have every right to be."

Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Simon said that people are starting to take matters into their own hands by pulling their teeth out, and a man in St Ives had even fabricated his own denture.

Simon said that current and ex-NHS dental workers have said the core issue behind poor dental access is with the UDA contract system, which needs reform.

Dr Amiras Chokshi, a principal dentist with Nicholas Burnett and Associates in Cambridge, told BBC News that his practice has stopped taking NHS patients after reaching capacity and that Covid and lack of funding have exacerbated the issue.

Subsequently, dental practices in Cambridgeshire have struggled to provide enough NHS dentists to meet the demand and can no longer guarantee that people will be seen.







