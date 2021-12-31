18 babies welcomed to the world on Christmas Day
- Credit: NWAFT
Christmas Day brought a not so silent night as 18 babies were born across two local hospitals - including two sets of twins!
At Peterborough City Hospital a total of twelve babies, including two sets of twins, were born and at Hinchingbrooke the team saw six babies born.
The festivities started early at Peterborough with the first baby, baby Kakameen (still to be named), a boy, born at 24 minutes past midnight followed by twins Dorothy and Charles, born at 4.44am and 6.13am.
The maternity team at Hinchingbrooke welcomed their first baby, Rocky, a boy, at 2.02am.
Rowena Chilton, deputy head of midwifery for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our staff on the maternity unit are always excited to welcome babies born on Christmas Day.
“We always decorate the cots to welcome the new arrivals and just help spread some of the festive cheer on the ward.”
