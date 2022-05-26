Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Buckden man gives his 100th blood donation

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2022
Adrian Smith gave his 100th blood donation at St Neots Football Club on May 23.

Adrian Smith gave his 100th blood donation at St Neots Football Club on May 23. - Credit: Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith, 56, gave his 100th blood donation on Monday and hopes his remarkable feat will help to promote awareness.

Adrian has been donating blood since he was 18 and brought up the century of donations at St Neots Football Club with his son, 30, who was giving his 30th donation.

Mr Smith said: “You never know when you might need it yourself, but more importantly, it’s such a crucial thing to try and help others.

"You never know when it might save a life.” 

During the donation, Adrian wore a Motor Neurone Disease (MND) vest he used during a charity walk last year to also raise awareness of the illness that has affected two of his close friends.

Adrian promises to keep donating blood until he is "no longer allowed to" and targets reaching 160 blood donations in the next 20 years.

He urges anyone to try it out with various accessible and accommodating venues to donate blood found across Huntingdonshire.

To find out where you can give blood in the area, visit www.blood.co.uk.

