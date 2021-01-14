News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Brampton podiatrist puts best foot forward to help patients during lockdown

Clare Butler

Published: 12:49 PM January 14, 2021   
Naomi Springthorpe

Naomi Springthorpe is a podiatrist based in Brampton. - Credit: Submitted

A podiatrist in Brampton is working with stringent Covid-19 measures in place to ensure that she can continue to provide treatments during lockdown.  

Foot Sure Podiatry Ltd is an established mobile podiatry service.  

Naomi Springthorpe has more than 10 years of clinical experience in both the private sector and NHS.  

When the latest lockdown was announced, she was keen to remind patients that they can continue to access her services. 

To ensure that priority is given to those at highest risk of developing a foot problem all appointments are offered subject to triage.  

“We can continue to practice, including undertaking home visits and visiting nursing homes,” she said.  

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing us, we continue to provide our mobile podiatry services offering specialist foot and nail care treatments to patients in the comfort of their home. 

“As well as accommodating the needs of our existing patients we are currently accepting new patients.”  

Any questions can be directed to Naomi on 01480 437297, email naomi@foot-surepodiatry.co.uk or the website at www.foot-surepodiatry.co.uk 


