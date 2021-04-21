Video

Published: 7:00 AM April 21, 2021

Bossy Glossy created by sisters Katie, Fleur and Summer - with help from mum and dad Georgina and James and family friend Laura - has won the support of Loose Women's Stacey Solomon. - Credit: Bossy Glossy

A natural beauty company started by three sisters in a Hunts village – selling handmade lip balms, bath bombs and face masks – has gained a fan in TV star Stacey Solomon.

Bossy Glossy was created in January 2020, when Katie and Fleur, both seven, and Summer, 11, spent their Christmas money on ingredients to make lip balms.

It wasn’t long before family and friends fell in love with their little tins and parents Georgina and James, from Papworth Everard, turned their hobby into a business.

Family friend Laura Rainbird, from Fenstanton, joined the pair in getting the word out to local salons and sharing reviews on social media.

The organic, nutrient-filled products even became a hit with Loose Women star Stacey Solomon – who mentioned Bossy Glossy in her new book ‘Tap to Tidy’.

Laura, who is a serving police officer, said: “It was amazing that Stacey featured us in her top 20 favourite bath and beauty companies.

“She liked our posts and followed us back.

“Georgina has put hours of research into finding out just how many chemicals are used in most skin care products, and that’s where we knew we wanted to be different and just use naturally sourced ingredients.

“It doesn't have to be expensive to look after your skin; it should be affordable to people of all ages.”

Bossy Glossy’s product range now includes lip glosses, body bars, sleep balms, hair masks and bath bombs - and is set to expand - with a team of 30 sellers also on board.

Their lip balms are created by combining beeswax, coconut oil and cocoa butter.

Laura, 33, who also has three children, said: “The feedback we’ve had has been so lovely, it makes us emotional when we see people say that a product has really worked for their child who has sensitive skin or that they love how soft their skin feels after using it.

“I want to walk around my hometown and be able to see Bossy Glossy on sale.

“It’s about getting the message out there that you can be kind to your skin and still be trendy – but that doesn’t have to come at a huge cost.

“Natural doesn’t have to mean boring.”

Visit https://bossyglossy.co.uk/ or search Bossy Glossy on Facebook and Instagram.

For a 10 per cent discount off products on the website use code Hunts10.