Blood donors are needed urgently in Cambridgeshire with warnings that stocks are running low across the country.

A session is being held at the Cromwell Suite at Huntingdon Racecourse, in Thrapston Road, Huntingdon, on Tuesday, July 12. Organisers have said this session is currently only 55 per cent full.

There is also a session in the main sports hall, at the Whittlesey Leisure Centre, in Station Road on Friday, July 15, which is only 62 per cent full

You can make the appointment at: www.blood.co.uk or by calling: 0300 123 23 23 or downloading the NHS Give Blood app.

Blood stock levels around the country have fallen, due to a higher than average number of cancellations, illness and the annual drop in donations over the summer months when people are busy with holidays and events.

Donors who are O Positive are particularly needed. Donors of all other types are welcome, especially O and B Negative.

Hospitals are continuing to receive all the blood they need but more donations are urgently needed to ensure stocks do not fall further.











