Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Health

Blood donors needed urgently for session in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM July 6, 2022
St Neots Town Football Club is encouraging people to donate blood.

St Neots Town Football Club is encouraging people to donate blood. - Credit: ARCHANT

Blood donors are needed urgently in Cambridgeshire with warnings that stocks are running low across the country.

A session is being held at the Cromwell Suite at Huntingdon Racecourse, in Thrapston Road, Huntingdon, on Tuesday, July 12. Organisers have said this session is currently only 55 per cent full.

There is also a session in the main sports hall, at the Whittlesey Leisure Centre, in Station Road on Friday, July 15, which is only 62 per cent full

You can make the appointment at: www.blood.co.uk or by calling: 0300 123 23 23 or downloading the NHS Give Blood app. 

Blood stock levels around the country have fallen, due to a higher than average number of cancellations, illness and the annual drop in donations over the summer months when people are busy with holidays and events.

Donors who are O Positive are particularly needed. Donors of all other types are welcome, especially O and B Negative.

Hospitals are continuing to receive all the blood they need but more donations are urgently needed to ensure stocks do not fall further.




Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Opposition group to fight plans for new homes in village

Alexander Gilham

person
The A1 near Eaton Socon, with a Tesco lorry driving along.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vehicle caught fire on A1 near St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Two cars with debris around them, a third car is behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Honda, Seat and Toyota crash on A141

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Cambridge Belfry, with bricks and plants.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaulted woman and verbally abused hotel staff

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon