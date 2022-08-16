Breaking

DEFRA has confirmed the cases of avian influenza in Huntingdonshire being centred on the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Archant

The government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has confirmed a number of cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in the wild bird population of Huntingdonshire, centred on the River Great Ouse.

Avian influenza in the area was first confirmed to Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and the Town Councils by DEFRA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on August 10.

The UK Health Security Agency has said that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low. However, it is vital that people do not touch sick live birds or bird carcasses.

DEFRA have advised that the disease can take two-three weeks to pass through a bird population.

HDC's website states they remain in contact with DEFRA "to manage the situation efficiently and effectively".

The public is advised not to touch or pick up dead or sick birds, stick to footpaths and If you have found a dead bird or sick wild bird, call the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77)

For more information and advice, visit HDC's Avian Flu Guidance webpage at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/news/avian-flu-guidance.











