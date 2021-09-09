News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s plans for theatre block receives recognition

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:36 AM September 9, 2021   
Hinchingbrooke Hospital's plans for a new theatre block receive excellent rating. 

Hinchingbrooke Hospital's plans for a new theatre block has received an excellent rating. - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A new, purpose-built operating theatres block planned at Hinchingbrooke Hospital has been awarded an ‘excellent’ rating under the BREEAM rating benchmark for the project’s best-practice sustainable design and construction plan. 

The building project, which is at the final approval stage ahead of funding being released by NHS England and NHS Improvement, will deliver seven state-of-the-art operating theatres, recovery and admission facilities and a separate area for children to be cared for during their surgical procedure.

The block will be located between the main hospital and the Treatment Centre on the Hinchingbrooke site. 

In developing the design, the Trust that runs Hinchingbrooke, has worked with experts to include the latest green energy systems, such as installing photovoltaic and air source heat pumps, to ensure a low carbon impact on the environment is delivered.

The Trust has also made a commitment to support and encourage sustainable transport facilities on the hospital site and enhance the biodiversity of its grounds. 

Arshiya Khan, chief strategy and transformation officer for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “We are very pleased to learn that the build plans for our theatre block have been confirmed to have achieved BREEAM excellent standards according to the design specifications.

"This achievement puts the Hinchingbrooke development in the top 10 per cent of sustainable buildings.

"The Trust is committed to reducing the impact of its hospitals on the environment across all aspects of the services we provide.” 

