A former canteen worker who was diagnosed with asbestos-related cancer is searching for answers as she aims to discover if there are any links to the disease and her former workplace.

Caroline Guyver worked at the Samuel Jones Paper Mill, in Little Paxton, from 1998 until 2006, and was diagnosed with mesothelioma earlier this year.

“Hearing the doctor tell me I had cancer was the worst day of my life,” said Caroline.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in and without the support from my family, I don’t know how I would have coped.”

Caroline, of Eaton Socon, first noticed symptoms such as shortness of breath this year and after several tests, mesothelioma was confirmed, even though she has been in good health for most of her life.

Following her diagnosis, Caroline instructed asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her illness to find out how it could have occurred.

“When the doctor said my cancer was due to coming into contact with asbestos, it just didn’t seem possible.” Caroline said.

“I recalled my time at the paper mill and people speaking about asbestos at the time.”

Caroline Guyver worked at the Samuel Jones Paper Mill in Little Paxton from 1998 until 2006, and was diagnosed with mesothelioma earlier this year. - Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Caroline is hoping to earn compensation to assist with the cost of private treatment for mesothelioma not available on the NHS.

The mother-of-one is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for mesothelioma, which is usually linked to asbestos exposure.

“Caroline’s cancer diagnosis has understandably left her family in shock,” said Samantha Shaw, an asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell.

“If anyone who remembers Caroline from her time at the factory, or has information on the working conditions could come forward, it would help establish the answers Caroline and her family deserve.”

The site was converted from a flour mill to a paper mill in the 1800s, undergoing several changes of ownership over the years, prior to being operated by Samuel Jones Limited.

A spokesperson for Irwin Mitchell said it has received previous claims against the paper mill for asbestos exposure.

Caroline added: “I want to get to the bottom of how this has happened to me while I’m still healthy enough to do it."

Anyone with information that could help Caroline, contact Samantha Shaw at Irwin Mitchell on 01223 791 815 or email: samantha.shaw@irwinmitchell.com.