Bollywood and cardio work-outs at Alconbury Weald event

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:05 PM January 27, 2022
An activity day took place at The Pavilion at Alconbury Weald.

An activity day took place at The Pavilion at Alconbury Weald. - Credit: URBAN & CIVIC

More than 70 people took advantage of free sports and activity classes available at this year’s Community Activity Day at Alconbury Weald.

The event took place at a new community centre called The Pavilion and the day started off with a Bollywood-inspired dance fitness class that combined dynamic choreography with music from around the world.

Other cardio workouts took place later in the day, including circuits, kettlebells and a mini trampoline workout. There was also something for those wanting a slightly gentler pace, with yoga and a class for older people and those requiring additional support to exercise. 

Natalie Leigh-Brown, community lead for Alconbury Weald, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere at the Community Activity Day, and it was great to see so many people throwing themselves into new activities with such gusto. I particularly enjoyed the Bollywood dance fitness session and mini trampolines, and seeing people having so much fun while exercising."




Huntingdon News

