Published: 12:03 PM March 12, 2021

Dr Jakki Faccenda, respiratory consultant and one of the principal investigators for the study with research nurses. - Credit: NWAFT

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has recruited its 600th patient to the study which is part of a national study into life-saving treatments for Covid-19.

The Trust is one of the top 10 recruiting sites for the study, with one in five patients admitted to Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals with Covid-19 participating in the trial.

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Research is more important than ever and will help us learn more about the virus so we can treat it effectively. The initial findings from the study have already shown that dexamethasone and tocilizumab, drugs used in other conditions to reduce inflammation, significantly reduced risk of death for hospitalised patients with severe covid-19.

“Recruiting 600 patients to the trial is a phenomenal milestone and is due to an enormous effort made by the Trust's clinical research team, as well as the courageous involvement of those patients who have been eligible to take part, and who continue to be central to staff motivation.

The RECOVERY trial (The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) is funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation, and is led by the University of Oxford.

