Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and nursery staff' at incident in Brampton. - Credit: Hunts Post

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the UK Health Security Agency are currently dealing with an incident on Thrapston Road in Brampton.

Emergency services were called to a nursery after a small number of children and staff were reported as feeling unwell and began experiencing mild symptoms, including a rash and a cough.

In a joint statement, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and UK Health Security Agency said: "Emergency services are present as a precaution, and there is no current identified risk to the wider community.

"The services are currently working together with the nursery to identify the cause of the problem and if any measures are needed to prevent a further instance from happening.

"The parents have been notified, and the children are currently safe and being looked after."

Emergency services were called to Thrapston Road earlier today, which was the closed to the public.