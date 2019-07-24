A Hot Weather Alert Level 3 in the East of England has been declared by the Met Office until 9am on Friday with a 90 per cent probability in parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, of temperatures being high enough on at least two consecutive days to have significant effects on health. A Level 3 alert means that it's forecasted to be exceptionally hot and sunny over the coming days in the county and temperatures are expected to exceed 30C in many areas - with warm temperatures and humid conditions to continue overnight. This means that action should be taken by everyone. Hot weather can be uncomfortable for many people. However, some people are especially at risk of being unwell in higher temperatures; older people, the very young and those with ongoing illnesses will feel the effects more acutely. Prompt action should be taken now to prevent these people becoming ill and requiring medical attention. Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: