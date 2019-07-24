A Hot Weather Alert Level 3 in the East of England has been declared by the Met Office until 9am on Friday with a 90 per cent probability in parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, of temperatures being high enough on at least two consecutive days to have significant effects on health.

A Level 3 alert means that it's forecasted to be exceptionally hot and sunny over the coming days in the county and temperatures are expected to exceed 30C in many areas - with warm temperatures and humid conditions to continue overnight.

This means that action should be taken by everyone. Hot weather can be uncomfortable for many people. However, some people are especially at risk of being unwell in higher temperatures; older people, the very young and those with ongoing illnesses will feel the effects more acutely. Prompt action should be taken now to prevent these people becoming ill and requiring medical attention.

Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "While hot weather is enjoyable for most people, for some it is challenging. High temperatures can be very uncomfortable and affect the health of the young and older people. It can also worsen the condition of those with an ongoing health condition, especially for those with heart and lung problems.

"As the heatwave arrives in Cambridgeshire, we're asking people be alert and look out for those at risk from high temperatures.

"If you see someone feeling dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache, move them to a cool place as soon as possible and give them some water or juice to rehydrate and cool down - if their symptoms continue, seek further medical advice from your pharmacist or doctor."

Here are some practical tips on how to stay cool and cope with the hot weather:

* Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions;

* Shade or cover windows that are exposed to direct sunlight during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped;

* Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, including tea and coffee, can make you more dehydrated;

* Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;

*Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm;

* Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

* Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day;

*Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes and make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

INFO: For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Summerhealth/Pages/Heatwave.aspx