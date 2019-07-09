The managing director of the company responsible for providing health and safety advice to Hamerton Zoo has been giving evidence at the Rosa King inquest today (Tuesday).Stephen Smith, of Sphere Risk Health Safety Management, explained to the jury at Huntingdon Town Hall that his company were taken on in 2013. Hamerton had been served with four improvement notices in 2012 after concerns were raised during health and safety inspections. These were mostly concerned with documentation and record keeping. Coroner Nicholas Moss asked Mr Smith if the potential for fatigue and tiredness in relation to staff hand-rearing animals had been included in any documentation. The jury has heard previously that Rosa had been carrying out this task on a serval kitten in the run-up to her death and this involved night feeds, which would have disturbed her sleep. Mr Smith said: