The Government has also announced that it will not be publishing performance data for this year due to the “exceptional and changing circumstances under which grades have been awarded”.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads has told The Hunts Post: “Given the unique situation for students due to take GCSEs and A-Levels this summer, the process for awarding grades was moved to Centre Assessed Grades (CAGs).

“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads are focusing on celebrating the success of individuals whose hard work and excellent application resulted in them securing a great outcome, or who have succeeded in the face of exceptional adversity.”

The head of sixth form at Abbey College in Ramsey, which is not releasing its results, said the school was “immensely proud” of its A-Level students.

George Wright explained that students had found themselves in “very unusual and difficult circumstances” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Along with the incredible work of our teaching staff whose dedication to helping our students in any way that they can has been inspiring,” he said.

“However, we know that results this year have been turbulent so we are encouraging students to contact us if they are uncertain, need help with their application to university or if they are unhappy with the grades they have been awarded.

“I wish everyone leaving us the best of luck in their future careers and education.”