HDC leader Ryan Fuller writes his Christmas message for The Hunts Post

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM December 26, 2020   
Huntingdonshire District Council leader, Cllr Ryan Fuller, writes for The Hunts Post.
“As we approach the end of what has been the most challenging year that many of us will have ever known I wish to pay tribute to the hard work and diligence of the people of Huntingdonshire. Despite the hardships we have all experienced during the pandemic the vast majority of residents have acted sensibly, done the right thing and worked  to keep transmission rates low.
I also want to thank  local businesses for their fortitude and resilience. I know only too well that very many of them are suffering and are facing difficult prospects through absolutely no fault of their own. Throughout this year we have committed to doing everything we can as a council to help residents and businesses, tailoring our support wherever possible. I have seen many examples of how our efforts have made a tremendous difference to people’s lives and livelihoods during this crisis.
“We will therefore continue to target support at the recovery of our economy, and we are in the process of designing further business recovery schemes that will support the delivery of our emerging economic growth strategy.
We are amid the festive period and heading towards to beginning of a new year, and what usually is a time for celebration must now be approached differently than years past.  However, there is much to celebrate, a district that has responded with great community spirt and local pride to an unprecedented situation, during a year unlike any other. 
Our Think Local campaign has been the embodiment of this celebration, it really has been fantastic to see such overwhelming support from residents and the communities of Huntingdonshire for the campaign. We have worked to try to bring a positive end to 2020 and a lot of that is down to the efforts and passion for our  communities from residents.
So let’s celebrate what we have achieved in the face of adversity, but  we are not quite there yet. The Government announcement last weekend will have come as heart-breaking news for many families and individuals in Huntingdonshire who were hoping to spend time with loved ones this Christmas period. I know this is hard – but the best thing we can do is to continue to work to keep ourselves and communities safe and look ahead to a better 2021. 
I wish you a happy and healthy Christmas and new year.”


