Huntingdon Community Radio (HCR104fm) revealed on Sunday that it had gone digital (DAB) on the Cambridge multiplex - a licensed broadcasting area for the county.

The station runs from the Saxongate Centre, in Huntingdon.

The station’s managing director, Bill Hensley said: “HCR104fm plays quality familiar music, with a mix of two from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and two from the 2000s every hour, plus one new song. We also have our flagship programme weekday evenings called Over To You, where we give free airtime to community and voluntary organisations, so that they can tell us about their own good causes; to date we have given free airtime to more than 1,000 groups.”

Last year, the station won the Gold Community Radio Award for its soap opera, called Huntsford.

Mr Hensley added: “Please give us a listen, and if you would like a request or dedication, you can contact the studio direct on 01480 414 104, or e-mail studio@hcrfm.co.uk.”