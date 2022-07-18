Huntingdon Community Radio supports Acorn Cancer Group

Community is our business and we continue to choose a charity from the Huntingdon area to support every month. This month’s ‘Charity of the Month’ is the Acorn Cancer Support group.

The Group has been operating in Huntingdonshire for more than 20 years and aims to alleviate the distress surrounding people diagnosed with cancer or other life-limiting illness, and their carers. Support Groups meet monthly in St Ives, Huntingdon and Ramsey.

Acorn offers free relaxation therapies, friendship and support to patients and their carers. The group also offers time to share experiences and mutual support, as clients are often in the position of being able to advise and help each other.

We urge you to support these groups in any way you can and for more information, go to our website http://www.hcrfm.co.uk or http://www.acornsupportgroup.org.uk/ If you missed Norman Knapper on June 6th in conversation with Gordon Dyer of the Acorn Support Groups, you can listen again via our website.

HCR Logo - Credit: HCR FM

What a wonderful few days it was when the nation celebrated Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee! If you were listening to HCR104fm over that memorable weekend, you will have heard some ‘vignettes’ that recalled the days of the early 1950s, and many of our presenters themed their shows on the Jubilee. It really was a one-off event that probably will never be repeated in our lifetime!

Our premier request show is Family Favourites. The show is broadcast live at 12 noon every Sunday by presenter Dave Shepherd, assisted by Lee Blake. Lee is the request-collector-in-chief and he works hard to promote the show and collate all the requests.

Do you have a favourite piece of music, or a song that means a lot to you or one of your family? If so, you can email studio@hcrfm.co.uk during the show or call in on 01480 727104. We guarantee that your request and any message will be played!

The music we play on the station is termed ‘quality familiar’ - let’s just tell you about one of our specialist shows. John Wilson’s Soft Rock is aired on Thursdays at 8:00 pm and as the title suggests, the more gentle elements of rock are catered for. So if you’re a fan of Chicago, The Eagles, Dire Straits or Stephen Stills - then John’s show is the one for you!

Thank you for continuing to support our volunteers who give their time each week!