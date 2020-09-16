Susan has been described as the “key driver of the charity’s mission” which has supported thousands of people in the area after a cancer diagnosis.

Susan had the vision to create a cancer charity that provided an holistic approach to managing a diagnosis of cancer. She worked tirelessly to improve the wellbeing of cancer patients across Huntingdonshire. She wanted people to take control for themselves - she was passionate about giving them the information and tools to remain in control of their diagnosis and not be dictated to.

Despite her own health issues, Susan lived her life to the full, always maintaining a positive outlook and a realistic view of her own mortality. She was straight talking, honest, and with the hugest smile - truly an authentic personality.

Founded in 2015 by Susan, HCCN the charity has gone from strength-to-strength under her leadership. Seeming to work 24/7, she had a passion to help people with a diagnosis of cancer: bringing them together to support each other, managing volunteers and programmes, coaching others and always looking for the next innovation.

Together with the HCCN nurses, the trustees, volunteers and activity leaders she has built a legacy that will be remembered and taken forward.