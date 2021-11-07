As a marketing team, we often engage with national campaign events and theme weeks on behalf of our clients.

Campaigns and initiatives such as November’s National Trustee Week and December’s Small Business Saturday use an array of marketing tools to raise awareness of their causes and draw interest and engagement.

As a marketer I’m always fascinated to see how such activities are positioned and promoted, and can always draw inspiration from them. And sometimes, these initiatives mean something to me as an individual and a business owner too.

National Trustee Week was an initiative particularly close to my heart during the first week of November, having started on my own Trustee journey two years ago.

The campaign week is an annual event to showcase the impact of Trustees and to highlight the value in getting involved and making a difference to the charity sector.

We all have an array of skills to offer, but how often do we apply those in new ways and for greater benefit? After having run my business for some years, I felt a growing desire to make a difference more widely, and use my skillset to make a deeper impact within my local community.

Trustees really do offer a vital role, volunteering time and working to make important decisions about a charity’s work and outcomes.

I can tell you that I’ve found being a Trustee to be such a unique and rewarding role. My eyes have been opened to new experiences both personally and professionally and I get to interact with a group of such positive, like-minded people that I wouldn't have met otherwise.

Trustees’ Week tells me that I am one of a massive one million volunteer Trustees who run charities in England and Wales. A vital community, showcased and celebrated by this annual campaign each year.

November also sees the Start Up Saturday tour bus come to Cambridge on the 26th. I was so very pleased to learn that our local area had been selected for involvement this year.

The visit is part of a UK tour of 20 British towns and cities to support, inspire and spotlight the six million small businesses across the UK.

I’ve written about our experiences with the Small Business Saturday campaign previously, and am pleased that small businesses in our area will be able to benefit from business support, advice and insights on a local level as part of this year’s national campaign.