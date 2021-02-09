Published: 4:00 PM February 9, 2021

To coincide with the recent relaunch of The Hunts Post, you might have spotted a number of changes in the paper. And this column is one of them. Hello, I’m Hayley – a long term St Neots resident and a small business owner in the town.

A local newspaper has a significant role to play within a community - a powerful communication tool, reflecting the place in which you live. Despite the growth around digital, there's nothing quite like flicking through its printed pages to understand more about what's going on around you. The hugest congratulations to The Hunts Post for reaching its 125th year.

In this new monthly think piece, I’ll be taking a look at local business insights and unlocking examples of community spirit from across Huntingdonshire. Observations gained from my day to day work within a marketing consultancy, and also from my experiences from living here.

But first, a little background. My husband and I came to live in St Neots in 2003. We hadn’t moved very far, from a town in Bedfordshire, but that move nearly twenty years ago was the start of a long love affair with St Neots. What felt like an impulsive decision at the time, set the path for a long and happy future in the town.

Fast forward ten years later to 2013, and to another standout moment. The beginning of a new enterprise. On the back of redundancy (and a baby and a three year old thrown in for good measure), I took the leap that so many others have before and after me and I started a business. A marketing agency - Keystone. “Let’s see what happens,” I said. No formal business plan or goals at that stage, just an unwavering commitment to work hard, and believe in myself to achieve great things.

Granted, it’s been a bit bumpy sometimes (2020 anyone?!). However, Keystone has been an experience like no other and one that still drives me. Today, the marketing consultancy helps both commercial and community organisations develop exceptional marketing strategy and community engagement impact. It’s been a fun ride so far. I’ve learned so much and I’ve

met incredible people along the way. I’d say ‘give us a wave’ next time you pass our office just off the High Street in St Neots, but we can’t be HQ right now.

And so, that’s me. I can’t wait to share future insights with you.